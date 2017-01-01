Get Updates Find out about the latest product additions. SIGN UP chevron_right

The Best Yoga App Daily Yoga Participate in over 100 yoga classes. Learn over 500 yoga poses. Track your progress and connect with a community of yoga lovers. Perfect for beginners and advanced yogis. 4.9 (6,536) Free + In-App Purchases

The Best Meditation App Calm Learn and practice meditation through daily programs, breathing exercises, relaxing sounds and dream-inducing stories. Track your progress and time spent meditating. 4.9 (18,178) Free + In-App Purchases

The Best Concert Discovery App Bands in Town Track your favorite artists, receive alerts when they're touring, and keep track of which shows you have RSVP'd to. You can even sync the app with your music library so it knows which artists you like. 4.8 (31,038) Free

The Best Podcast Player App Overcast Discover and listen to podcasts using a rich suite of features, including play speed adjustments, smart playlists, and offline mode. Apps also available for the Apple Watch and CarPlay. 4.6 (13,307) Free + In-App Purchases

The Best Recipe App All Recipes Dinner Spinner Discover a ton of great recipes, and thousands of instructional videos. Learns what types of food you like, and recommends new recipes for you to cook. Also lets you organize and share your favorite recipes. 4.7 (109,484) Free

The Best Interior Design App Houzz Discover millions of interior design ideas. Filter by style, room, furniture type and more. Share your collections with others, and connect with professionals. 4.8 (164,976) Free

The Best Audio Fitness App Aaptiv Join one of hundreds of cardio and strength training classes available through the app. Hear high-quality instructions and motivational messages to help you through your workout, while tracking your progress. 4.7 (3,068) Free + In-App Purchases

The Best Email App Spark Connect all of your email accounts to take advantage of features like snooze, quick replies, smart search, signature management and more. Works with your calendar and across all of your devices. 4.7 (14,741) Free + In-App Purchases

The Best Parking App BestParking Discover the actual prices at thousands of lots in over 100 cities. Access discounts and see how much you will have to pay after taxes and fees. 4.7 (6,021) Free + In-App Purchases

The Best Star Spotter App Sky Guide Point your phone to the night sky and magically see an outline of the constellations, formations and planets visible from exactly where you are standing. Learn about solar objects and discover endless stats. 4.9 (30,620) Free + In-App Purchases

The Best Call Screener App Sync.ME This app warns you when you're being called by spammers and telemarketers. You can also search numbers that may have called you to determine their identity. 4.7 (28,037) Free + In-App Purchases