The Best
Yoga App
Daily Yoga
Participate in over 100 yoga classes. Learn over 500 yoga poses. Track your progress and connect with a community of yoga lovers. Perfect for beginners and advanced yogis.
4.9 (6,536)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Meditation App
Calm
Learn and practice meditation through daily programs, breathing exercises, relaxing sounds and dream-inducing stories. Track your progress and time spent meditating.
4.9 (18,178)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Basic DSLR Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T5i
Perfect for beginners and serious photographers that want a powerful, DSLR camera. With an 18MP sensor, wide ISO range, HD video recording capability, and much more, you'll be able to capture beautiful visuals.more_vert
The Best
Concert Discovery App
Bands in Town
Track your favorite artists, receive alerts when they're touring, and keep track of which shows you have RSVP’d to. You can even sync the app with your music library so it knows which artists you like.
4.8 (31,038)
Free
The Best
Podcast Player App
Overcast
Discover and listen to podcasts using a rich suite of features, including play speed adjustments, smart playlists, and offline mode. Apps also available for the Apple Watch and CarPlay.
4.6 (13,307)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Blender
Ninja Professional Blender
This blender offers professional-level power, allowing you to easily crush ice and frozen fruit in seconds. Comes with an extra large pitcher, as well as two smaller 16 ounce blending cups.more_vert
The Best
Recipe App
All Recipes Dinner Spinner
Discover a ton of great recipes, and thousands of instructional videos. Learns what types of food you like, and recommends new recipes for you to cook. Also lets you organize and share your favorite recipes.
4.7 (109,484)
Free
The Best
Tabletop Standing Desk
VARIDESK
Convert any desk into a standing desk. The VARIDESK is height-adjustable to 11 positions, and has two tiers, so you can support multiple monitors, a keyboard, mouse and more. Comes fully assembled. more_vert
The Best
Basic Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Pro 1000
Removes over 300% more plaque along your gumline than a regular tooth brush. Features a pressure sensor, and a 30 second timer, so you know when it's time to focus on the next quadrant of your mouth.more_vert
The Best
Smoker
Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker
Achieve an authentic smokehouse flavor with this porcelain-enameled steel smoker. Includes a built-in thermometer, two shelves and a water pan, which adds steam and helps your meat stay moist and tender.more_vert
The Best
Sleep Tracking App
Sleep Cycle Alarm Clock
Utilizing your iPhone's built-in microphone and accelerometer, this app tracks your sleep, snoring, snoozes and more. Provides detailed breakdown of your sleep statistics.
4.8 (105,116)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Interior Design App
Houzz
Discover millions of interior design ideas. Filter by style, room, furniture type and more. Share your collections with others, and connect with professionals.
4.8 (164,976)
Free
The Best
All-in-One Car Seat
Graco 4ever All-in-One
This incredibly safe car seat can seat your child from when they're an infant, all the way up until they are ten years old. Includes a comfortable infant insert, and can covert into toddler and booster seats.more_vert
The Best
White Noise Machine
LectroFan
Produces 10 different white noises and fan sounds. Easily control volume as background noise fluctuates. Perfect for studying, offices, nurseries, and more.more_vert
The Best
High-End Mirrorless Camera
Sony a7R II
The first full-frame, back-illuminated mirrorless camera, with a powerful 42.4 megapixel sensor. Features the latest technology, and is quickly becoming the camera of choice for professionals. Also records 4K-quality video.more_vert
The Best
Flexible Tripod
JOBY GorillaPod SLR Zoom
Hold cameras that weigh up to a whopping 6.6 lbs with ease, such as DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and more. Attaches to virtually anything. Incredibly sturdy, it's made with medical-grade plastic and stainless steel. more_vert
The Best
Insulated Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Bottle
Available in 17 colors and 4 sizes, this insulated bottle can keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours, and hot for up to 6 hours. Extremely durable, it is made out of stainless steel and non-toxic plastics.more_vert
The Best
Audio Fitness App
Aaptiv
Join one of hundreds of cardio and strength training classes available through the app. Hear high-quality instructions and motivational messages to help you through your workout, while tracking your progress.
4.7 (3,068)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Email App
Spark
Connect all of your email accounts to take advantage of features like snooze, quick replies, smart search, signature management and more. Works with your calendar and across all of your devices.
4.7 (14,741)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Parking App
BestParking
Discover the actual prices at thousands of lots in over 100 cities. Access discounts and see how much you will have to pay after taxes and fees.
4.7 (6,021)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Star Spotter App
Sky Guide
Point your phone to the night sky and magically see an outline of the constellations, formations and planets visible from exactly where you are standing. Learn about solar objects and discover endless stats.
4.9 (30,620)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Laptop Stand
Rain Design mStand
Raise your laptop to your eye level for a better, more ergonomic desk setup, while also improving your computer's air flow. Includes a cable organizer to easily route your wires. Available in three colors.more_vert
The Best
Call Screener App
Sync.ME
This app warns you when you're being called by spammers and telemarketers. You can also search numbers that may have called you to determine their identity.
4.7 (28,037)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Gmail Checker for Chrome
Checker Plus for Gmail
Easily read, archive and "mark as read" new Gmail emails without leaving your current window or visiting Gmail. Manage multiple accounts and customize notifcations to suit your preferences.
4.7 (9,978)
Free + In-App Purchases
The Best
Ad Blocker for Chrome
AdBlock
Block all ads, or just those that are obtrusive, from everywhere on the web, including YouTube and Facebook. Speeds up your browser, and creates a more pleasent web browsing experience.
4.5 (233,482)
Free